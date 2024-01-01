8” Bagel Indica Flower 7g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Dominance: Indica
Lineage: GMO x Project 4516
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Calm
Aromas: Cinnamon, Citrus, Hops, Pine Lavender
Description: 8"" Bagel is an indica dominant hybrid strain from Cresco that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave patients feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sedation.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

8 Bagel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Project 4516. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. 8 Bagel is a creation of Cresco Labs, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 8 Bagel is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 8 Bagel effects include relaxation, focus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose 8 Bagel when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Cresco Labs, 8 Bagel features flavors like sage, grapefruit, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 8 Bagel typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 8 Bagel is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 8 Bagel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

