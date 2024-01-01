Dominance: Indica

Lineage: GMO x Project 4516

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Calm

Aromas: Cinnamon, Citrus, Hops, Pine Lavender

Description: 8"" Bagel is an indica dominant hybrid strain from Cresco that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave patients feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sedation.



Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

