Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics. This strain is characterized by a layer of frosty white trichome covering all of the buds. Humble Pie has been known to ease aches and pains in the body while producing a subtle calming cerebral effect.



Carefully grown Refresh flower strains picked at the peak of freshness.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.