Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics. This strain is characterized by a layer of frosty white trichome covering all of the buds. Humble Pie has been known to ease aches and pains in the body while producing a subtle calming cerebral effect.
Humble Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie and Grandpa's Breath. Humble Pie has a delicious taste - combining flavors that are sweet with berries and sour with citrus. Humble Pie provides a euhporic and uplifting experience that eventually lulls you into a state of calm and relaxation. Humble Pie is the perfect strain for relaxing after a long and stressful day. Medical marijuana patients choose Humble Pie for conditions like muscle spasms and chronic fatigue.
Humble Pie effects
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
