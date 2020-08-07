About this product
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor: Earthy, Pungent
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Nerolidol
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.
