As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical relaxation while not trending overly sedative.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor: Earthy, Pungent

Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Nerolidol



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

