Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Açai Gelato .75ml 510 Cartridge

SativaTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Minty
Hint of Berry

SENSATION
Energizing Focus
Uplifting

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

.75ML HYBRID 510 Cartidge

Acai Berry Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!