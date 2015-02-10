CRU Cannabis
Blissful Wizard 3.5G Hybrid Flower
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Nutty
Hint of Apple
SENSATION
Relaxed Happiness
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Blissful Wizard effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
