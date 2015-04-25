Loading…
CRU Cannabis

Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Citrus Lemon
Hints of Blueberry

SENSATION
Euphoric Energetic
Focused

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Blue Magic effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!