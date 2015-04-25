CRU Cannabis
Blue Magic 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus Lemon
Hints of Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Energetic
Focused
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Blue Magic effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
