CRU Cannabis
Cherry Cheesecake 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD 14%
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Cheesy, Cherry & Berry
Sweet Cream & Cherries
SENSATION
Calm, Relaxed, Sedation
Lifted, Creative Energy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Cheesy, Cherry & Berry
Sweet Cream & Cherries
SENSATION
Calm, Relaxed, Sedation
Lifted, Creative Energy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Cherry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!