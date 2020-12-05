Loading…
CRU Cannabis

Cherry Cheesecake 3.5G Indica Flower

IndicaTHC CBD 14%

TASTE + SCENT
Cheesy, Cherry & Berry
Sweet Cream & Cherries

SENSATION
Calm, Relaxed, Sedation
Lifted, Creative Energy

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Cherry Cheesecake effects

1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
