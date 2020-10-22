CRU Cannabis
Marathon OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Lemon & Spice
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Soothing Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Lemon & Spice
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Soothing Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Marathon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!