CRU Cannabis

Marathon OG 3.5G Indica Flower

IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Lemon & Spice

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Soothing Body Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Marathon OG effects

20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
