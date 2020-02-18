Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Mendo Breath 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Nutty
Hints of Caramel & Vanilla

SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Mendo Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!