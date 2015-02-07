Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Pineapple Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Citrus Fruit & Pine
Pineapple & Earthy

SENSATION
Relaxing Happiness
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Pineapple Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!