CRU Cannabis
White Fire OG 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Peppery Citrus,
Hints of Lemon
SENSATION
Uplifting Euphoria &
Cerebral Energy
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
White Fire OG effects
703 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
