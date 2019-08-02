Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

White Fire OG 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT

Peppery Citrus,

Hints of Lemon

SENSATION

Uplifting Euphoria &

Cerebral Energy

WHEN TO USE

Daytime

SATIVA

One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

White Fire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!