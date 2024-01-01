Chemistry 28g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
  • Photo of Chemistry 28g Flower
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Chemistry bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s disel & pine flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

-28g of 100% Whole Flower
-Sativa - Let’s Go!
-Diesel & Pine
-Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Chemistry is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain has a pungent and skunky aroma with notes of diesel and pine. Chemistry is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemistry effects include creativity, talkativeness, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemistry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Sunday Goods, Chemistry features flavors like chemical, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Chemistry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and uplifting strain that can spark your imagination and conversation, Chemistry might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemistry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Cruisers
Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
