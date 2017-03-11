Crystal Clear
Cartridge - Pink Cookies 0.5mL
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
THE PUREST FORM OF CANNABIS, OUR CRYSTAL CLEAR DISTILLATES PROVIDE FULLY ACTIVATED THC AND CBD IN A CLEAN, CONSISTENT & POTENT PRODUCT. THE POSSIBILITIES WITH DISTILLATES ARE NEARLY ENDLESS, MAKING THIS CONVENIENT AND DISCREET OPTION ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING PRODUCT TYPES ON THE MARKET.
Pink Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
