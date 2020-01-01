Cultivation Technologies, Inc.

We are nurturing the growth of the medical cannabis industry in CA through several projects, brands, and initiatives, including CA’s first-ever fully permitted 111,500 square-foot Cannabis Complex in Coachella, CA, the creation of our first premium cannabis brand, Coachella Premium, innovative lighting solution Dragon Grow, and medical research via our partner Abecis Pharma. .We support cannabis industry permit holders through comprehensive projects, brands and technology solutions. The Coachella cannabis campus is the most comprehensive, fully-permitted site in California. Located on six acres, the 111,500 ft.² campus will use innovative, best-in-class solutions to deliver consistent, pharmaceutical grade products. The site will include proprietary LED lighting solutions from Dragon Grow and an FDA-quality lab designed in partnership with Steven Goldner and Abecis Pharma. Cultivation technologies works with the the most promising partners in the industry. That includes developing the premium cannabis brand; Coachella, and our wholly-owned proprietary grow light company Dragon Grow Lights. We are proud to partner with Abecis pharmaceuticals to ensure the highest quality medical products in the cannabis industry.