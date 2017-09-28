Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue.