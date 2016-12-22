Dabstract
Sugar Mama Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Sugar Mama effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
68% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
62% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
