About this product
The power of citrus and spice baby!
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Sour Diesel - Sativa
- A pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk
How Does it Feel?
- Sour Diesel is famous for its relaxing effects
- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving
- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
