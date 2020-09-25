About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent HHC flower on the market. DazeD8's HHC flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfect for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Zkittlez - Indica
- Features a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit
How Does it Feel?
- Zkittlez is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Zkittlez effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with