About this strain
Kosher Tangie
Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.
Kosher Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
