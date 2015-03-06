About this product
AKA CHEESE CANDY
To develop Delicious Candy (DS30), we crossed two of the best commercial genetics: Cheese, a unique female derived from SKUNK x KUSH which first appeared 1988-89 and which was cultivated somewhere in the Chiltern Hills by the squatter collective known as Exodus that was central to UK cannabis-related activity throughout the 90s. Its other parent is our own Caramelo, which is a spectacular selection of the best exotic LAVENDER Indica and Sativa phenotypes (SUPER SKUNK – BIG SKUNK KOREAN – AFGHANI-HAWAIIAN).
The result is an explosive strain on a number of different levels. The plants produce large branches with a large quantity of lateral shoots laden with buds. The calyx/leaf ratio is very good, making it very easy to manicure as well as keeping the buds better ventilated than other indicas with more foliage which means that it’s also more resistant to fungal diseases. The buds are covered in thousands of large glandular trichomes filled with a unique sweet cheese fragrance. The taste has an acrid backnote, like yeast or cheese, with hints of liquorice and caramel. Delicious Candy (DS30) will transport you to an initial euphoric state without being too cerebral which, as the minutes pass, will become very relaxing and pleasurable. It’s very suitable for prolonged medicinal usage as its effect will enable you to get stuff done during the day although it might be a bit too narcotic for nighttime use or for states of relaxation.
About this strain
Cheese Candy by Delicious Seeds is the hybrid lovechild of Cheese and Caramelo, a combination of parent strains that results in an unusual fusion of sweet candy and sharp cheese flavors. The sweet and sour aroma is accented by flowery, fruity flavors which usher in Cheese Candy’s deeply relaxing characteristics. Its long, slender buds are wrapped in fiery orange hairs that stand in vibrant contrast to this hybrid’s sage green hues.
Cheese Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
35% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Delicious Seeds
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious