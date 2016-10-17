ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caramelo
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Caramelo

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 28 reviews

Caramelo

aka Caramela

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 28 reviews

Caramelo

The breeders at Delicious Seeds continue to live up to their name with this flavorful 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid they call Caramelo. Caramelo is derived from the Lavender family, inheriting that signature floral aroma with accents of sweet and spicy fruit. Though made famous by its complex terpene profile, consumers also appreciate Caramelo for its lightweight uplifting effects that promote energy alongside potent symptom relief.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

write a review

Find Caramelo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Caramelo nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo

Lineage

Strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Caramelo
Strain child
Cheese Candy
child

Products with Caramelo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Caramelo nearby.

Most popular in