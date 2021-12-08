Delta 9o is the newest of the psychoactive cannabinoids providing a strong user experience. This new blend contains Δ8+Δ9O+Live Resin with Peanut Butter Breath terpenes.



Peanut Butter Breath, also known as Peanut Breath and Peanut Butter, is a hybrid strain that is made by crossing Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. It has a unique nutty and earthy taste with every hit of the vape.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+Δ9-O+THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 9-O oil, Delta 8 THCP oil Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.