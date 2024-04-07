Higher Spirit THCa + Delta 9P THC Pre-Heat Disposable – 2 Grams

by Delta Extrax
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Embrace the vibrancy of the night as the Higher Spirit casts its spell upon you. Like an exotic ritual dance under a moonlit sky, this disposable device entices you with the irresistible flavors of tropical mango and bright grapefruit. The Higher Spirit Blackcraft Extrax is a 2-gram disposable Sativa strain with a THCa + Delta-9p + Delta-8 THC and Live Resin blend. The Higher Spirit is the latest edition to the Blackcraft Extrax Collaboration featuring new THCa + Delta 9P THC Disposables.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Extrax
Delta Extrax
Shop products
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
