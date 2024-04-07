Embrace the vibrancy of the night as the Higher Spirit casts its spell upon you. Like an exotic ritual dance under a moonlit sky, this disposable device entices you with the irresistible flavors of tropical mango and bright grapefruit. The Higher Spirit Blackcraft Extrax is a 2-gram disposable Sativa strain with a THCa + Delta-9p + Delta-8 THC and Live Resin blend. The Higher Spirit is the latest edition to the Blackcraft Extrax Collaboration featuring new THCa + Delta 9P THC Disposables.

