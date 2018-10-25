Deltacann
Forbidden Fruit Nighttime CBD:Delta-9:Delta-8 THC Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Nighttime Indica is one for the books. The first thing you sense after drawing the vapor is the delicious hint of Forbidden Fruit. Not overpowering, and not too faint, it’s just right.
You may not notice it at first, but a couple more draws from this cartridge will reveal an almost dream-like, euphoric state. Don’t get this confused with your average high-THC products.
There is no clouded thinking with this formulation. Your body will feel relaxed, your eyes may get a little low, but your mind will remain clear. Whether you’re a night owl or not, you’re going to like the effects you experience.
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Nighttime cartridge is an amazing way to amplify your senses, perceptions, and creativity. The combination of all three cannabinoids working synergistically will hold your focus, whether it’s for some late-night reading, drawing, or any other creative pursuit.
Make sure to try all of the products from our newest CBD:Δ9:Δ8 formulation! Each product, such as the Daytime or Anytime, provide their own unique effects and benefits, with a minimal amount of unwanted side-effects.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!