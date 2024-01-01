Prepare to have your mind blown by the miraculous effects of Banana MAC gummies from Billo. These gummies, created from a mix of Banana OG and MAC strains, are like the Banana Aliens of the cannabis world, performing miracles on your senses. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you vibing with the universe. The THC content of 72.45% and CBG content of 2.25% add to the otherworldly experience. Just like the Banana Aliens, these gummies are a symbol of the absurdity of everyday life, where the improbable becomes possible. So, grab a tin of Banana MAC gummies and let the miracles unfold before your very eyes.

