Banana MAC [Batch #1977] Honeydew & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Prepare to have your mind blown by the miraculous effects of Banana MAC gummies from Billo. These gummies, created from a mix of Banana OG and MAC strains, are like the Banana Aliens of the cannabis world, performing miracles on your senses. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you vibing with the universe. The THC content of 72.45% and CBG content of 2.25% add to the otherworldly experience. Just like the Banana Aliens, these gummies are a symbol of the absurdity of everyday life, where the improbable becomes possible. So, grab a tin of Banana MAC gummies and let the miracles unfold before your very eyes.

Banana MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush with Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Anesia Seeds., Banana MAC is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana MAC effects make them feel happy, creative, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Banana MAC features an aroma and flavor profile of peach with earthy and nutty notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
