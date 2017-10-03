Blueberry Headband [Batch #342] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
Hybrid THC 15% CBD —
Need a little something to sweeten up your day? Look no further than Blueberry Headband liquid gummies simple syrup from In House Melts. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Blueberry and Headband, offers a flavorful combination that will leave you craving more. With a terpene percentage of 4.33%, including Limonene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, this batch is bursting with citrusy, earthy flavors that will make your taste buds dance. And with THC levels at a whopping 74.30%, you can expect a potent and uplifting experience that will keep you going all day long. So whether you're hitting the gym or tackling a big project at work, Blueberry Headband has got your back.

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
