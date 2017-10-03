Need a little something to sweeten up your day? Look no further than Blueberry Headband liquid gummies simple syrup from In House Melts. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Blueberry and Headband, offers a flavorful combination that will leave you craving more. With a terpene percentage of 4.33%, including Limonene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, this batch is bursting with citrusy, earthy flavors that will make your taste buds dance. And with THC levels at a whopping 74.30%, you can expect a potent and uplifting experience that will keep you going all day long. So whether you're hitting the gym or tackling a big project at work, Blueberry Headband has got your back.

