Glueball [Batch #1896] Açai Berry & Guava Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Get ready to experience a high that sticks to you like the ball to Messi's feet with the batch Glueball from Kaya. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Original Glue and Snowball, is like Messi on the field - legendary and unstoppable. With a THC percentage of 75.34% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. It's recommended for use at night, providing end-of-day therapeutic relief and promoting a restful sleep. Just like Messi's incredible dribbling skills, this batch will leave you feeling relaxed and in control, evading any stress or tension. So kick back, relax, and let Glueball take you on a winning journey.

About this strain

Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.

 

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
