Get ready to experience a high that sticks to you like the ball to Messi's feet with the batch Glueball from Kaya. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Original Glue and Snowball, is like Messi on the field - legendary and unstoppable. With a THC percentage of 75.34% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. It's recommended for use at night, providing end-of-day therapeutic relief and promoting a restful sleep. Just like Messi's incredible dribbling skills, this batch will leave you feeling relaxed and in control, evading any stress or tension. So kick back, relax, and let Glueball take you on a winning journey.

