Glueball [Batch #1896] Açai Berry & Guava Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.
