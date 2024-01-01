MAC V2 [Batch #1980] Fruit Punch & Pineapple Cooler Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

In a galaxy far, far away, there lived an extraordinary alien known for its miraculous abilities with cookies. This alien, with its vibrant and colorful features, had gained a cult following among fans who marveled at its cookie-transforming powers. And now, High Country Healing brings you the second coming of this legendary alien with their batch MAC V2 gummies. Made from a mix of Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15, these gummies are infused with the magic of the Alien who does Miracles with Cookies. With a terpene percentage of 5.23%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, and a THC content of 76.10%, these gummies are sure to deliver an extraordinary experience. So, brace yourself for a taste of the extraordinary and let the miracles of the Alien's cookies take you on a cosmic journey.

About this strain

Mac V2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and an unknown strain. This strain is a backcross of the original MAC, which stands for Miracle Alien Cookies. Mac V2 has a complex aroma of citrus, pepper, and orange that will invigorate your senses. Mac V2 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac V2 effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Capulator, Mac V2 features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac V2 is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
