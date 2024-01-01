In a galaxy far, far away, there lived an extraordinary alien known for its miraculous abilities with cookies. This alien, with its vibrant and colorful features, had gained a cult following among fans who marveled at its cookie-transforming powers. And now, High Country Healing brings you the second coming of this legendary alien with their batch MAC V2 gummies. Made from a mix of Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15, these gummies are infused with the magic of the Alien who does Miracles with Cookies. With a terpene percentage of 5.23%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, and a THC content of 76.10%, these gummies are sure to deliver an extraordinary experience. So, brace yourself for a taste of the extraordinary and let the miracles of the Alien's cookies take you on a cosmic journey.

