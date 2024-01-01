Get ready to unleash your secret powers with Ore*z gummies from Host Cannabis. This batch, created from a mix of Cookies & Cream and Secret Weapon strains, is like a superhero team-up in a tin. With a terpene percentage of 4.32%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a force to be reckoned with. The THC level of 73.54% and CBG level of 1.72% ensure a potent experience that will have you feeling like you can conquer anything. The high THC content combined with the energizing terpenes will provide a euphoric and uplifting experience, perfect for tackling a busy day or embarking on a creative endeavor. So, grab a tin of Ore*z gummies and let the superhero within you soar to new heights.

