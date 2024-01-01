Ever danced with a purple hurricane? No? Well, buckle up, because that's exactly what you're in for with the Host Cannabis' Slurricane batch. These medicated gummies are as unpredictable as a tornado in a teacup and as flavorful as a tropical storm. With a terpene percentage of 3.94%, including the likes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, they're a twister of taste and effects to relax your body after a long day on the job. And with a THC content of 71.57% and CBG content of 2.06%, they'll lift your spirits higher than a kite in a gale. It's like the Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch strains are having a dance-off in your mouth. Hold on tight and enjoy the ride with Slurricane.

