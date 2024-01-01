Slurricane [Batch #2007] Fruit Punch & Pineapple Cooler Flavors | 100mg

Ever danced with a purple hurricane? No? Well, buckle up, because that's exactly what you're in for with the Host Cannabis' Slurricane batch. These medicated gummies are as unpredictable as a tornado in a teacup and as flavorful as a tropical storm. With a terpene percentage of 3.94%, including the likes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, they're a twister of taste and effects to relax your body after a long day on the job. And with a THC content of 71.57% and CBG content of 2.06%, they'll lift your spirits higher than a kite in a gale. It's like the Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch strains are having a dance-off in your mouth. Hold on tight and enjoy the ride with Slurricane.

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
