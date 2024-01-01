Get ready to be swept away by the power of Slurricane, the ultimate strain that combines the genetics of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This batch is like a storm of relaxation and euphoria, hitting you with a THC content of 75.07% and a punch of CBG at 2.68%. With its tropical taste of Bottle Rocket Berry and Tropical Punch, Slurricane is like a hurricane in a tin, ready to take you on a wild ride. Just like a hurricane, this batch is a force to be reckoned with, bringing a sense of calm and tranquility after consumption. So grab your tin of Slurricane, buckle up, and get ready for the ride of your life. Can you feel it? The power of the Slurricane. It's a whirlwind of bliss.

