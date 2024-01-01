Slurricane [Batch #2021] Bottle Rocket Berry & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to be swept away by the power of Slurricane, the ultimate strain that combines the genetics of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This batch is like a storm of relaxation and euphoria, hitting you with a THC content of 75.07% and a punch of CBG at 2.68%. With its tropical taste of Bottle Rocket Berry and Tropical Punch, Slurricane is like a hurricane in a tin, ready to take you on a wild ride. Just like a hurricane, this batch is a force to be reckoned with, bringing a sense of calm and tranquility after consumption. So grab your tin of Slurricane, buckle up, and get ready for the ride of your life. Can you feel it? The power of the Slurricane. It's a whirlwind of bliss.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
