Get ready to ride the Slurricane wave with Voda's latest batch of gummies. With a mix of Fruit Punch and Passion Fruit, these gummies are the perfect way to make it rain at any party. Just like a powerful hurricane, this batch packs a punch with a THC percentage of 71.90% and a CBG percentage of 1.60%. The terpene profile of this batch is also a force to be reckoned with, featuring high levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene at 7.62%. So grab a tin of Slurricane gummies and let the storm of relaxation and euphoria wash over you. It's time to make it drizzle, y'all. These gummies are so good, they'll have you singing "We make it Slurricane, y'all make it drizzle" at the top of your lungs.

