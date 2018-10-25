About this product
FORBIDDEN FRUIT - A Cherry Pie and Tangie cross, this flavor profile is equally forbidden as it is fruity. A delicious combination of tropical fruits, berries, cherries, and citrus, this flavor profile will transport your tastes buds to a tropical vacation. After a long day, this flavor profile is great for dealing with physical pain or discomfort; working so well, it should be forbidden.
Genetics: Cherry Pie x Tangie
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
598 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
