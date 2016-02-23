Discount Cannabis Seeds
Barney's Farm Critical Kush Feminised
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Barney's Farm Critical Kush Feminised is the award winning crossing of Critical Mass X OG Kush, a powerful Indica legend discovered in California.
Critical Kush Feminised Stoned Effect: It's Indica dominant nature makes it ideal for relaxation, pain relief, and late night smoking
This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystal
Critical Kush Feminised offers features of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine Kush flavours
Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking
THC: 25%
CBD: 2.1%
Gender: Feminised seeds
Barneys Farm - Critical Kush seeds are feminized seeds that only produce female plants
Type: Critical Kush is suitable for growing Indoor, Outdoor and Greenhouse
Genetics: Critical Kush contains 100% Indics genes
High: Critical Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect.
Flowering: Critical Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days.
Height: Critical Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants.
Yield: Critical Kush yield is about 600 gm/m2.
Prizes: Critical Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup.
Medical: High in CBD
Climate : Critical Kush is suitable for Hot and Temperate climates
"Very good strain - can't say enough about it - suggest if soil is medium use at least 10 gallon pots - many cola branches some larger than the main cola, good plant for beginners and advanced growers"
"Nice plant that can be trained for SCROG. Huge yield with a longer Veg period and I could see them doing well in a SOG switching clones to flowering as soon as they root as these girls get big. Nice fruit, watch out for the humidity level if you want dense duds keep it under 50%"
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
