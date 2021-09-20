Loading…
White Widow Feminised

HybridTHC 17%

About this product

Genetics: Indian/Brazilian
Type: Feminised, Indica/Sativa
THC Levels: Around 20%
Grows: Greenhouse, Indoors, Outdoors
Flowering Time: 8 - 9 Weeks
Harvest Month: October
Effects: Strong body stone

White Widow Cannabis Seeds are one of the most well-known and potent cannabis strains in the world.

Created by crossing a Brazilian Sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian Indica it’s named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin.

White Widow Feminised is designed for the utmost potency rather than any complex flavour profile although the smoke is very smooth and satisfying.

The initial hit comes on fast and strong, this then slowly evolves into a very relaxing high ideal.

White Widow Feminised is a cannabis strain which is easy to grow almost anywhere.

For Outdoor growers, its eight week flowering period ensures that it will be ready to harvest in October in Northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold.

White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
3,015 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
