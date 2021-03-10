These delta 8 vapes come in a full gram (1mL) capacity for the best possible performance and taste. Our Delta 8 vape disposables are some of the purest and most potent disposables on the market, and contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8 oil. Delta 8 is known to give an uplifting, yet calming feeling, with a uniquely pleasant body experience.



While other disposable models on the market may not have the battery life to make it through the entire pod/disposables, the Doja Hemp Delta 8 Rechargeable Disposable Device’s built-in USB charging port will ensure that you never toss out a half-used disposable again. No more worrying about battery shelf life or oils going to waste.



If you’re looking for a clean and powerful vaping experience, then our Delta 8 THC disposable vape is the ideal method for using the potent compound. Our vape oils are derived from a federally legal hemp extract and come in a rechargeable disposable device. Doja Hemp Delta 8 Disposables delivers our high-quality, smooth vapor for the best possible performance.



Vaping is the perfect way to use our Delta 8. The delivery method provides a nearly instant effect and can also be fine-tuned to get your desired result. If you are looking for an immediate impact or want more control over your buzz, our Delta 8 THC disposable device is the best choice on the market.



Why Choose US?

We use all-natural organic hemp extracts to make our delta 8 THC vape disposable. Unlike other companies that use a supplemental flavor to mask the harshness of their disposables, our products don’t skimp on quality and taste. The unique terpene profile provides all the natural flavors necessary.



Every ingredient we use and product we make goes through a careful selection process to ensure the highest quality and performance.



Premium Quality

Our Delta 8 cannabis disposable vape is the perfect combination of premium quality hemp strains packed with terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids. The full flavor profile from the aromatic compounds blended with the phytocannabinoids, including delta 8 THC, provides a smooth and naturally delicious vapor for users seeking a tasty, long-lasting experience. With premium-quality ingredients, we provide customers with an exceptional vaping experience.



Third-Party Independent Safety Reviews​

All our products go through third-party screenings. Our delta 8 THC disposable vape is tested for potency, purity, and safety. Each batch has a certificate of analysis for consumers to examine. We care about providing consumers with high-quality products to enhance their lives and the well-being of those around them. Third-party testing ensures purity and potency, guaranteeing users consistent results time after time.



Benefits of Vaping Delta 8 THC

Vaping is the best way to get the complete THC-lite experience. Delta 8 works fast because it enters your bloodstream directly through the lungs, and the effects are observable within minutes. Vaping also ensures the highest bioavailability of the compounds, which means more ends up in your body. Unlike smoking, vaping is the healthiest method of using delta 8 THC because it doesn’t burn plant material and tar. Vaporizers heat ingredients just enough to turn them into a vapor without burning them, thus reducing harmful carcinogens and other chemicals commonly associated with smoking. Other advantages include:



Improve Mood

Vaping delta 8 can improve your mood. Users experience elevated feelings of euphoria, relaxation, contentment, and happiness. Delta THC cannabinoids have been identified as an effective reliever of stress and anxiety, making it the ideal product for those seeking a natural way to take the edge off at the end of a long day.



Energy Boost

The right blend of terpenes is the ideal way to boost energy naturally. The right delta 8 THC cart can give users the boost they need to get through a long day. To find the best energy boost for your lifestyle, try micro-dosing the THC-light compound throughout the day. A few puffs of your vape pen can carry your mood and focus for hours.



Increase Intimacy

Get closer to your partner with our Doja Hemp Delta 8 Vape. Experience a mind and body high when you choose Delta-8 THC vape disposables. Heightened sensations and deep relaxation from Delta-8 THC make for a perfect playtime with your partner.



Suppress Appetite

Delta-8 THC can suppress nausea and improve appetite. Whereas Delta-9 THC gives you the munchies, our premium disposables can be a tool for weight management.



