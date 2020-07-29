Loading…
Dose Oil

Canna-Tsu Co2 Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%

Canna-Tsu effects

152 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
