Double Delicious

ICE RSO Tanker 1g

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high-quality food-grade alcohol. We use select premium flowers and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.

189 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
