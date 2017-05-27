Double Dutch Farms
The Sauce Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
The Sauce effects
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
