Dr. Jolly's

Watermelon Gelato Nug Run 1g

HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Nug Runs are made from cured nug. These extracts typically have a great flavor due to the further development of terpenes typically found in cured marijuana nugs and have a much blonder hue when compared to traditional extracts.

Watermelon Gelato effects

9 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
11% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
11% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
11% of people report feeling giggly
