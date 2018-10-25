DRIP Cannabinoids
1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.
Dos-i-dos is a hybrid strain that has an earthy & herbal profile flavor with pine, and a sweet floral funk.
Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
