About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



Dos-i-dos is a hybrid strain that has an earthy & herbal profile flavor with pine, and a sweet floral funk.