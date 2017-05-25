DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs
HERS Herbal Blend Tin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
HERS supports states of enhanced libido and conscious sensual expression. A woman’s body and sexuality are complex. Sexual desire follows an evolutionary cycle for creating life, where love and pleasure, and emotional impulses intertwine. Experience the power enhancing your desired state and enjoy.
RECOMMENDED USAGE:
-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea
-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath
-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 321°F to 355°F
-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll
INTENDED USES:
-Aphrodisiac
-Smoking cessation aid
-Mild nerve tonic
-Spiritual meditation aid
TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Jasmine -jasminum- Useful for spiritual sexuality as as opposed to physical lust.
Hibiscus -hibiscus rosa sinensis- Incites passion and used to attract lovers. Traditionally worn by Hawaiian women to indicate the wearer’s availability for marriage.
Kava Kava -piper methysticum- Ability to calm the nerves and reduce stress in both men and women which is one of the most common causes of poor libido and sexual dissatisfaction.
Orange Peel -citrus sinensis- Its active ingredient helps fight off chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), which is one of the main complaints a busy woman has to sex… just too tired.
Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Has an innumerable amounts of benefits but also is mention in Love in the Time of Cholera, by Gabriel Garcia Marquez..one of my favorite love stories. =)
Love Potion #1 effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
54% of people report feeling aroused
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
