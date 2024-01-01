  • All our edibles are made with solventless live Rosin
  • Drops are strain-specific!
  • All of our cannabis is sun grown and flash frozen
  • We offer a 20pc (for micro-dosing) and a 2pc (for macro-dosing)
Logo for the brand Drops

Drops

True to the Strain
All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

44 products
Product image for Lemon Jelly 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
Lemon Jelly 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:4 Strawberry Jellies 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
1:4 Strawberry Jellies 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for Lime Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
Lime Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 1:4 Strawberry Jelly 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:4 Strawberry Jelly 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:1 Cranberry Jellies 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
1:1 Cranberry Jellies 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 1:1 Cranberry Jelly 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:1 Cranberry Jelly 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 4:1 Blueberry Jellies 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
4:1 Blueberry Jellies 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 2:1 Blackberry Jellies 200mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
2:1 Blackberry Jellies 200mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 4:1 Blueberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | Single
Gummies
4:1 Blueberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for Lemon Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
Lemon Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for Cherry Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
Cherry Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 1:2 Raspberry Jellies 50mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
1:2 Raspberry Jellies 50mg CBD, 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for Cherry Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
Cherry Jellies 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | 20-pack
Gummies
1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | 20-pack
by Drops
Product image for 1:4 Strawberry Jelly 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:4 Strawberry Jelly 25mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:2 Raspberry Jelly 50mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:2 Raspberry Jelly 50mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 1:1 Cranberry Jelly 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
1:1 Cranberry Jelly 100mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 4:1 Blueberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | Single
Gummies
4:1 Blueberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 50mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for 2:1 Blackberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
2:1 Blackberry Jelly 200mg CBD, 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for Watermelon Jelly 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
Watermelon Jelly 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for Cherry Jelly 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
Cherry Jelly 100mg THC | Single
by Drops
Product image for Orange Jelly 100mg THC | Single
Gummies
Orange Jelly 100mg THC | Single
by Drops