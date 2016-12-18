About this product
Jack Flash effects
Reported by real people like you
234 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
