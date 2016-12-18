About this strain
Jack Flash is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze. The effects of Jack Flash are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a lightning-fast high that feels cerebral. Others say it feels motivating and may inspire you to do something active, like a brisk walk. Jack Flash is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Jack Flash is also a suitable strain for your wake and bake sessions. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out earthy citrus flavors with a skunky undertone. With terpinolene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Jack Flash for immediate relief of symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky nugs with olive and dark green foliage covered with patches of orange hairs. Jack Flash has an average flowering time of 65 days and produces an above-average yield. This strain was originally bred by Sensi Seeds.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.