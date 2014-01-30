About this product

These premium strength Kush genetics came from North America by crossing (Grandaddy Purple x OG Kush) with a pre '98 Bubba Kush reverted male. With her average height of 1 meter indoors, a fast 7.5 week flowering period and sour and fruity Kush tones, Bubba Island Kush is a special Kush addition to the Dutch Passion collection. Her leaves can turn dark during bloom giving her a real hash plant appearance with extremely resinous buds. Concentrate makers will love this strain because of it’s unique terpene profile, ideal for making hash, BHO, wax and shatter.



Bubba Island Kush® has an earthy Kush aroma but the sour and fruity tones are dominant. The frosty buds are dense, compact and of premium potency. The relaxing high is satisfying and deeply enjoyable.This fast Indica is perfect for growers looking for the best quality bud in the shortest time.