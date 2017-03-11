Golden Goat Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Golden Goat gets its name from the golden appearance the plant takes on when close to harvest. A premium phenotype of Golden Goat will produce long lasting effects, often lasting more than an hour. Golden Goat can taste sweet, sour, fruity, spicy, and earthy. Dutchie’s Golden Goat has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Golden Goat Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
986 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
