Dutchy
Cinex by Dutchy
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Cinex effects
Reported by real people like you
631 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
