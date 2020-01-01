Dynasty Genetics
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Dynasty Genetics
A culmination from over 20 years of passion, love and hard work, Professor P and Dynasty Genetics have been dedicated to providing stable, medicinal cannabis strains, while striving to preserve and stabilize existing genetics. Parental selections are based primarily on medicinal values but other factors are taken into account such as vigor, yield, smell, taste, stability and resistance. Testing facilities span a wide variety of grow methods from indoor, outdoor,