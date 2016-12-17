Super Sour Skunk from Hortilab Seeds is a hybrid that was developed when an old school Super Skunk clone (pre-98) from Holland was pollinated by an East Coast Sour Diesel male. The result is a sativa-dominant mix that rewards consumers with high-flying effects. The combination of sour citrus aromas shift to flavors of earthy Skunk that produce happy thoughts and a smile that lasts all day. Super Sour Skunk’s uplifting effects will help keep depression away and trigger creative thoughts.